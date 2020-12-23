Advertisement

Feds probe Iowa care home: Disabled ‘not human guinea pigs’

The Glenwood Resource Center.
The Glenwood Resource Center.(KCRG File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The U.S. Justice Department has found that an Iowa state-run care center for people with intellectual disabilities likely violated the constitutional rights of residents by subjecting them to human experiments, some of which were deemed dangerous.

A report released Tuesday identified broad failures at the Glenwood Resource Center, including poor treatment of residents and failure of the Iowa Department of Human Services to respond.

The DOJ began investigating in November 2019 after reports of a high rate of deaths. The DOJ outlined detailed steps for improvement.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa DHS say they have cooperated with the investigation and will work with DOJ to resolve the problems

