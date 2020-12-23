Advertisement

First Alert Day for Thursday 12/24 through Friday 12/25 for extreme cold and low wind chills

The First Alert Day goes from midnight Thursday, Christmas Eve, through 6pm Christmas Day
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After peaking in the 40s to around 50 in the morning the strong winds turn northwest with a cold front passing through the QCA and temps will start to fall with winds that will

gust over 30 mph. Wednesday also brings rain that will start turning to a few snow showers in the afternoon. It looks like the QCA won’t be in for much more than a dusting of snow.

As the cold air arrives there could be a freeze of lingering rainwater on roadways and sidewalks into the evening hours, Wednesday, but the cold air will also be dry, so, a lot of any leftover water will evaporate into Wednesday afternoon and evening.

First Alert Day 12-24 through 12-25 for Extreme Cold!
What will be most impactful will be the incoming cold air. For Christmas Eve highs will be in the teens with lows in the teens and single digits for

some areas. Christmas Day brings highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits, again. Wind chills both days will be as low as the single digits above AND below

zero.

If you have any shopping to do on Thursday or travelling for Christmas it is advised that you put some winter weather survival gear in you car incase you encounter trouble and have to make it through the harsh cold.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

