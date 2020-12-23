Galesburg neighbors team up to clean damages to donation box

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Neighbors in Galesburg teamed up to help officers after reporting damages to a donation box.

On Sunday, the Galesburg Police Department was dispatched to Bateman Park. Police say a neighbor had called saying someone removed items, including several books, from the donation box, ripped them up and threw the pages onto the ground. The book remnants were scattered down Losey Street for several blocks. It also littered a large area of the park.

The neighbor who notified police picked up the remnants with officers when a family stopped by to offer assistance. With their combined help, all of the trash was collected and disposed of.

“It was a pleasure having members of the community come together to assist,” Officer Tapscott said.

Police say they found and cited the person responsible.

