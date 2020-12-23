Advertisement

Galesburg officials approve additional $250K for COVID Small Business Relief Program

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg City Council approved an additional $250,000 as a match to the COVID Small Business Relief Program.

This is in partnership with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The total program amount is now $500,000.

It is available for small businesses that have experienced significant disruption or temporary closure of their business due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The grants will provide financial assistance and help address the cost of business interruption expenses from March 1, 2020 and December 30, 2020.

The expenses include things like fixed debts, payroll, COVID-19 mitigation expenses, accounts payable, lost sales, lost opportunities and other working capital expenses that are directly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say the maximum grant award amount is $25,000 per business. The awards will vary per business and will be determined by the severity of business interruption suffered.

Priority will be given to small businesses and industries including restaurants, bars, spas, salons and retail stores.

Businesses are encouraged to visit the City’s Community Development Incentives page for an application and supporting information.

Applications must be completed and returned to Ryan Berger, Director of Community Development, at rberger@ci.galesburg.il.us by January 11, 2021.

