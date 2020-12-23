Galesburg PD changing process for those with warrants for “petty offenses”, other offenses

GALESBURG, Illinois (KWQC) - Those with active warrants for certain minor crimes are being extended a courtesy by the Galesburg Police Department and Knox County state’s attorney and circuit clerk.

Per a Facebook post from the Galesburg Police Department, people who have active warrants for petty offenses, traffic offenses, or nonviolent misdemeanors have the opportunity to have their warrants quashed and court dates rescheduled. Wednesday, December 23rd, is the final day to have your court date rescheduled and anyone with a warrant for one of these offenses can resolve it at the Knox County Courthouse between 8 A.M. and 4 P.M.

This will also include those with “failure-to-appear” warrants and the Galesburg PD and state’s attorney have agreed not to arrest anyone who is taking advantage of this opportunity.

The measure is taking place due to an increase in failure-to-appear warrants stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic. “People have had greater difficulty appearing on their scheduled court dates due to COVID exposures and other complications.”, according to Kelly Chessman, the Knox County Circuit Clerk.

If you have a question about whether you have a warrant or your case(s) are covered under warrant amnesty you can call the Knox County Circuit Clerk’s Office at (309) 345-3879 or the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office at (309) 345-3880.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.