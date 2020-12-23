Advertisement

Galesburg PD changing process for those with warrants for “petty offenses”, other offenses

Galesburg PD, Knox Co. Circuit Clerk are offering amnesty for those with arrest warrants over...
Galesburg PD, Knox Co. Circuit Clerk are offering amnesty for those with arrest warrants over certain minor offenses.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Illinois (KWQC) - Those with active warrants for certain minor crimes are being extended a courtesy by the Galesburg Police Department and Knox County state’s attorney and circuit clerk.

Per a Facebook post from the Galesburg Police Department, people who have active warrants for petty offenses, traffic offenses, or nonviolent misdemeanors have the opportunity to have their warrants quashed and court dates rescheduled. Wednesday, December 23rd, is the final day to have your court date rescheduled and anyone with a warrant for one of these offenses can resolve it at the Knox County Courthouse between 8 A.M. and 4 P.M.

This will also include those with “failure-to-appear” warrants and the Galesburg PD and state’s attorney have agreed not to arrest anyone who is taking advantage of this opportunity.

The measure is taking place due to an increase in failure-to-appear warrants stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic. “People have had greater difficulty appearing on their scheduled court dates due to COVID exposures and other complications.”, according to Kelly Chessman, the Knox County Circuit Clerk.

If you have a question about whether you have a warrant or your case(s) are covered under warrant amnesty you can call the Knox County Circuit Clerk’s Office at (309) 345-3879 or the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office at (309) 345-3880.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan McCalester will be laid to rest this week.
Visitation to be held for 16-year-old fatally shot in Rock Island
Large police presence seen in Davenport Monday night
Man on motorized bicycle dies after crash in Davenport
Darvion Jawar Lard, 21, is wanted on one count of first-degree murder, police said in a media...
Warrant issued for man wanted in shooting death of 16-year-old in Rock Island
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office say the traffic stop resulted in the...
Henderson County deputies arrest woman following traffic stop

Latest News

QC churches adjust Christmas services amid pandemic
QC churches adjust Christmas services amid pandemic
First Alert Day 12-24 through 12-25 for Extreme Cold!
First Alert Day for Thursday 12/24 through Friday 12/25 for extreme cold and low wind chills
In their meeting on Tuesday, the Quad City Coalition outlined the current status of vaccines...
QC Coalition asks for patience from public; vaccines are very limited
Quad Cities Coalition asks for patience with vaccine distribution
QC Coalition Vaccine Rollout