Gov. Pritzker: Illinois has administered more COVID-19 vaccines than any other state

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Angela Rose
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Governor J.B. Pritzker announced more people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in Illinois than in any other state so far.

The state reported 100,991 Illinois residents have been vaccinated for the virus as of Tuesday night. Only health care workers and residents at long-term care facilities are able to receive vaccinations right now.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Pritzker announced the second approved coronavirus vaccine, Moderna, is making its way to all counties across the state. Every county will have received a shipment of the new vaccine by the end of this week. Gov. Pritzker says the Moderna vaccine allows for more flexibility compared to the Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna vaccine does not require ultra cold storage, whereas the Pfizer vaccine does.

Also during the press conference, Gov. Pritzker announced the state will allow more flexibility with its Child Care Assistance Program. The state will now cover all eligible days of CCAP payments for December, January and February regardless of attendance.

“Our lives are full of so many unknowns right now – and our childcare services know that all too well,” Gov. Pritzker said. “From staff calling in sick or staying home to take care of their own families, to concerns about community transmission, to families pulling their kids out of care – these tumultuous times have rained down in multiple ways upon our early childhood network of providers. I wanted to make it easier for them, so we can make sure childcare is available to parents who need it.”

Here are Wednesday’s COVID-19 statistics:

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,762 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 135 additional deaths.

IDPH has reported a total of 918,070 cases in the state since the pandemic began, including 15,547 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 82,328 tests for a total 12,688,071.

As of Tuesday night, 4,593 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 953 patients were in the ICU and 536 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22 is 7.5%. Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22 is 9.0%.

