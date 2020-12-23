Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Bar employee assaulted by customer refusing to wear mask in Houston

By KTRK Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Police in Houston are looking for a man who attacked a bar employee after he was told to put on a mask to comply with COVID-19 restrictions. The victim needed 10 stitches.

Josh Vaughan was working the door Monday night at Grand Prize Bar in Houston when he and management say a male customer came in and was resistant about wearing a mask. Vaughan approached him as he was leaving the restroom maskless.

The man had a glass he used as a weapon on Vaughan.

Josh Vaughan needed 10 stitches after a customer who was resistant to wearing a mask smashed a...
Josh Vaughan needed 10 stitches after a customer who was resistant to wearing a mask smashed a glass into pieces over the employee's head.(Source: Josh Vaughan, KTRK via CNN)

“Before he could even say ‘mask,’ the guy just took the glass and smashed it over his head,” said Lindsay Beale, the bar’s general manager.

The glass broke into pieces on Vaughan’s head, and he needed 10 stitches.

“I’ve never gotten full on blasted like this. He was quick. He was fast. He got me good. I’ll give him that,” Vaughan said. “I’m glad it’s just 10 stitches.”

The suspect fled the bar, but surveillance video caught his face on camera and a cell phone captured an image of his vehicle. Police circulated his photo, and by Tuesday, they said they had a possible name.

“Just a jerk. Anyone who would do that has other problems, has other stuff going on,” Vaughan said.

Beale says the bar takes all the COVID-19 safety measures seriously. She wrote the list of rules that sits on every table and includes wearing a mask.

“We do have customers and people who come into this bar who want those rules and want us to enforce them for everybody’s safety,” she said.

Vaughan has been grateful for the support he has received and that his injury wasn’t worse. He will be back at work Thursday, surprisingly with no qualms about asking customers to mask up.

“Wear a mask. If you don’t want to wear a mask, please stay home. There’s other stuff to do. You don’t have to go to a bar if wearing a mask is that big of a deal,” he said.

Copyright 2020 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan McCalester will be laid to rest this week.
Visitation to be held for 16-year-old fatally shot in Rock Island
Large police presence seen in Davenport Monday night
Man on motorized bicycle dies after crash in Davenport
Darvion Jawar Lard, 21, is wanted on one count of first-degree murder, police said in a media...
Warrant issued for man wanted in shooting death of 16-year-old in Rock Island
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office say the traffic stop resulted in the...
Henderson County deputies arrest woman following traffic stop

Latest News

A man wielded what looked like an ax to smash the windows of a U.S. senator's office in North...
Caught on video: Man smashes windows of US senator’s office in North Dakota
A man pushes carts as a hiring sign shows at a Jewel Osco grocery store in Deerfield, Ill.,...
US layoffs remain elevated as 803,000 seek jobless aid
File photo of United airplane.
Man shows symptoms after aiding flight passenger with virus
Tony Aldapa, the EMT who gave CPR to a passenger with COVID-19 symptoms on a flight, speaks...
EMT who gave CPR to flight passenger with COVID speaks
A man wielded what looked like an ax to smash the windows of a U.S. senator's office in North...
Video: Man with ax smashes windows of senator's office in N.D. (no sound)