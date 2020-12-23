Advertisement

Henry County, Iowa officials arrest woman on drug charges

Officials with the Henry County Sheriff's Office in Iowa say 48-year-old Melissa Stein, of...
Officials with the Henry County Sheriff's Office in Iowa say 48-year-old Melissa Stein, of Mount Pleasant, was arrested and charged on drug charges.(Gray Media)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was arrested in Henry County on drug charges.

Officials with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office say they executed a search warrant in the 100 block of South Haynes Street in Mount Pleasant on December 9. The search warrant was the result of a lengthy investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics.

As a result of the investigation and warrant, officials say 48-year-old Melissa Stein, of Mount Pleasant, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and gathering where controlled substances were used. Both are felony charges.

Officials say she was also arrested on an arrest warrant for the aforementioned charges on December 22. Stein had an initial appearance on December 23 and was released by the magistrate on an unsecured appearance bond.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force, and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.

