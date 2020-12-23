Advertisement

Iowa reports nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases, more deaths

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,999 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Officials have reported a total of 271,019 cases and 3,668 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,328,343 have been tested and 222,068 have recovered in the state.

The health department is reporting the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate to be 12.6% and the 7-day positivity rate at 9.7%.

Officials also reported 644 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Of those patients, 113 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 139 were in the intensive care unit.

Check out TV6′s “Tracking the Curve” page for a breakdown of cases in our Iowa and Illinois viewing area.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan McCalester will be laid to rest this week.
Visitation to be held for 16-year-old fatally shot in Rock Island
Large police presence seen in Davenport Monday night
Man on motorized bicycle dies after crash in Davenport
Darvion Jawar Lard, 21, is wanted on one count of first-degree murder, police said in a media...
Warrant issued for man wanted in shooting death of 16-year-old in Rock Island
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office say the traffic stop resulted in the...
Henderson County deputies arrest woman following traffic stop

Latest News

Lee County Jail inmate dies same day she turns herself in
DeWitt police are searching for a group of at least five people who have committed a string of...
DeWitt police searching for suspects after string of burglaries
Daily update of of state and local coronavirus cases and deaths.
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Galesburg officials approve additional $250K for COVID Small Business Relief Program