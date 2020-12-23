Iowa virus vaccinations to move to nursing homes next week

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) - The vaccination of Iowa’s nursing home residents is set to begin next week, after an error in the distribution of vaccines threatened to delay the process.

State officials said Tuesday that to be able to begin vaccinating people at long-term care facilities on Dec. 28, as planned, the state had to have at least 50% of the vaccine needed for its nursing home population held in reserve, according to a federal rule.

The government, however, eased that regulation since the state was shorted on its initial vaccine shipment.

Meanwhile, Iowa posted another 64 COVID-19 deaths and 1,276 new confirmed cases of the disease Tuesday.

