Lee County Jail inmate dies same day she turns herself in

LEE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Lee County Jail inmate died the same day she turned herself in, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday, members of the Lee County Jail found an unresponsive woman while performing jail checks. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s office, she was the only inmate inside the cell.

Staff performed CPR on her and administered AED. An ambulance transported her to the Fort Madison Community Hospital emergency room where she was later pronounced deceased.

The sheriff’s office identified the woman as 50-year-old Stacy Lynn Heston, who had turned herself into the jail earlier the same day. She was there to begin a jail sentence of 59 days.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of her death. Deputies say no foul play is suspected.

