Man sentenced on meth, gun charges in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with the United States District Court on Wednesday announced a Burlington man has been sentenced on meth and gun charges.

Officials announced 37-year-old Scott Michael McAllister, of Burlington, was sentenced to 230 months, 19+ years, on distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Following his prison term, he was ordered to serve five years of supervised release and pay $200 to Crime Victims’ Fund.

In the spring of 2018, officials say McAllister identified himself as a methamphetamine supplier in southeast Iowa.

Officials say he admitted to being involved in the distribution of more than 10 pounds of ice methamphetamine in the area. McAllister also admitted to possession a gun in furtherance of his drug trafficking activities officials said.

This was investigated by the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Taskforce, Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sherriff’s Office, Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

