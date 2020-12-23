Advertisement

Man sentenced on meth, gun charges in Burlington

Officials with the United States District Court on Wednesday announced a Burlington man has...
Officials with the United States District Court on Wednesday announced a Burlington man has been sentenced on meth and gun charges.(ky3)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with the United States District Court on Wednesday announced a Burlington man has been sentenced on meth and gun charges.

Officials announced 37-year-old Scott Michael McAllister, of Burlington, was sentenced to 230 months, 19+ years, on distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Following his prison term, he was ordered to serve five years of supervised release and pay $200 to Crime Victims’ Fund.

In the spring of 2018, officials say McAllister identified himself as a methamphetamine supplier in southeast Iowa.

Officials say he admitted to being involved in the distribution of more than 10 pounds of ice methamphetamine in the area. McAllister also admitted to possession a gun in furtherance of his drug trafficking activities officials said.

This was investigated by the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Taskforce, Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sherriff’s Office, Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan McCalester will be laid to rest this week.
Visitation to be held for 16-year-old fatally shot in Rock Island
Large police presence seen in Davenport Monday night
Man on motorized bicycle dies after crash in Davenport
Darvion Jawar Lard, 21, is wanted on one count of first-degree murder, police said in a media...
Warrant issued for man wanted in shooting death of 16-year-old in Rock Island
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office say the traffic stop resulted in the...
Henderson County deputies arrest woman following traffic stop

Latest News

First Alert Day 12-24 through 12-25 for Extreme Cold!
First Alert Day for Thursday through Friday for extreme cold, low wind chills
Officials with the Henry County Sheriff's Office in Iowa say 48-year-old Melissa Stein, of...
Henry County, Iowa officials arrest woman on drug charges
Health department officials in Rock Island County on Wednesday announced 72 new cases and one...
New cases announced in Rock Island Co., will release holiday numbers on Saturday
DeWitt police searching for suspects after string of burglaries
DeWitt police searching for suspects after string of burglaries
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Gov. Pritzker: Illinois has administered more COVID-19 vaccines than any other state