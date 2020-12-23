Mild temperatures overnight and early Wednesday, then Winter says, “Hello, Quad Cities”!

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - It will be warm to begin the day with temperatures reaching well into the 40s and low 50s by the early afternoon. It is going to be windy for the day with a Wind Advisory in effect for all counties beginning at 9 AM and running through Thursday at 3 AM. Winds will near 20-30 mph with gusts nearing 50 mph. A few sprinkles are possible into the early afternoon and as a cold front moves through, that will bring the chance for a few flakes by the evening. An arctic blast will make Christmas Eve feel below zero through much of the day, so a FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect for Christmas Eve through Christmas at 6 PM. High temperatures will be in the teens Christmas Eve with 20s by Christmas. More sunshine will be present by Christmas.

TODAY: Rain late morning then snow later afternoon, windy all day. High: 50°. Wind: SW/W 20-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Light snow before midnight, cold and windy. Feeling below zero by morning. Low: 12°. Wind: NW 15-25 mph.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cold, breezy. Feeling near or below zero all day. High: 25°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

