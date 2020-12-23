Moline police officer retiring after 33 years of service

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department congratulated an officer who is set to retire after 33 years of service.

Officer Michael Powell has been a part of the Moline Police Department for the past 29 years. He joined the department on January 6, 1992 after spending four years at the East Moline Police Department.

He served on several patrol shifts and also as a Bicycle Officer, Traffic Investigations Specialist, and aboard Marine 11. Officer Powell most recently served as a Services Officer in charge of overseeing thousands of pieces of evidence that comes through the Moline Police Department every year.

During his career, he also served as DARE Coordinator teaching thousands of Moline-Coal Valley School District students how to make good decisions and live safe and healthy lives.

Officer Powell will retire on January 6, 2021.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.