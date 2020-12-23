Muscatine Outdoor Fun Supports Red Kettle Campaign

MUSCATINE, Iowa–

Don’t forget to support worthy charities like the Salvation Army of Muscatine County’s Red Kettle Campaign or the Salvation Army in your local community. Today’s PSL features guests Ashley Loveless, Discover Muscatine, and Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office Detective, Jake McCleary, so they could highlight various fundraisers in their communities to support the Salvation army.

Some of the events that have helped this year include a Battle of the Badges, Birthday celebrations fundraising, and a Polar Plunge. Watch the segment to learn more about the creative events and how you can help the Salvation Army provide myriad programs for those in need: meals, housing, counseling, and addiction recovery.

If you would like to donate to the Salvation Army through the sheriff’s office, visit the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or directly at the donation link.

If you would like to donate through the Muscatine Police Department, visit their Facebook page or directly here.

The Salvation Army USA direct link: https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/

