Advertisement

Muscatine Outdoor Fun Supports Red Kettle Campaign

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa–

Don’t forget to support worthy charities like the Salvation Army of Muscatine County’s Red Kettle Campaign or the Salvation Army in your local community. Today’s PSL features guests Ashley Loveless, Discover Muscatine, and Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office Detective, Jake McCleary, so they could highlight various fundraisers in their communities to support the Salvation army.

Some of the events that have helped this year include a Battle of the Badges, Birthday celebrations fundraising, and a Polar Plunge. Watch the segment to learn more about the creative events and how you can help the Salvation Army provide myriad programs for those in need: meals, housing, counseling, and addiction recovery.

If you would like to donate to the Salvation Army through the sheriff’s office, visit the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or directly at the donation link.

If you would like to donate through the Muscatine Police Department, visit their Facebook page or directly here.

The Salvation Army USA direct link: https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan McCalester will be laid to rest this week.
Visitation to be held for 16-year-old fatally shot in Rock Island
Large police presence seen in Davenport Monday night
Man on motorized bicycle dies after crash in Davenport
Darvion Jawar Lard, 21, is wanted on one count of first-degree murder, police said in a media...
Warrant issued for man wanted in shooting death of 16-year-old in Rock Island
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office say the traffic stop resulted in the...
Henderson County deputies arrest woman following traffic stop

Latest News

Lee County Jail inmate dies same day she turns herself in
DeWitt police are searching for a group of at least five people who have committed a string of...
DeWitt police searching for suspects after string of burglaries
Daily update of of state and local coronavirus cases and deaths.
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
(Source: AP)
Iowa reports nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases, more deaths
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Galesburg officials approve additional $250K for COVID Small Business Relief Program