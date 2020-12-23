New cases announced in Rock Island Co., will release holiday numbers on Saturday

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health department officials in Rock Island County on Wednesday announced 72 new cases and one additional death due to COVID-19.

The death, a woman in her 80′s who was in a long-term care facility now brings the county total of deaths to 228.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of this resident,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

Additionally, there are 55 patients in the hospital with COVID.

The 72 new cases of COVID now bring the county total to 10,391.

Health officials say due to the holiday they will not plan on sending out COVID-19 updates on Thursday, Dec. 24 or Friday, Dec. 25. They will aim to send out those dates on Saturday, Dec. 26 and will attempt to break it down by day.

The new cases are:

6 women in their 60s

9 women in their 50s

9 women in their 40s

11 women in their 30s

4 women in their 20s

2 women in their teens

2 girls in their teens

3 girls younger than 13

1 man in his 90s

2 men in their 80s

3 men in their 60s

6 men in their 50s

5 men in their 40s

3 men in their 30s

4 men in their 20s

2 boys younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

