Advertisement

QC churches adjust Christmas services amid pandemic

Churches will adapt with limited capacity services and online options
By Michael Tilka
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Katie Styrt has been with First Presbyterian Church in Davenport for three years and said that she was hoping to avoid a Christmas service with the pandemic still raging.

“Trying to figure out Easter with COVID was hard but by the time we had gotten to Christmas we were really hoping that things could be different,” she said.

The church has adapted however, with events this year including a drive through prayer-and-greet event, pre-recorded music performances, and even a Zoom-based children’s show.

Styrt said she’s looking forward to the hectic pageant.

“The kids pageant is all zoom, all the time, just letting people enjoy the chaos,” she said.

Although the most important service the church will be doing this year is a blue Christmas service.

“Blue Christmas is a service where you can admit that things are hard this year, because so much of Christmas is joy and love, and for people who have lost loved ones, they really feel like they need a space to be together,” she said. “So it’s a bit of a service of grief but also recognizing that god is with us.”

Meanwhile at Edgewood in Rock Island, they’re holding multiple services to account for the limited capacity.

“We’re requiring registration just because we know at Christmas a lot of people want to come, we want to make sure people have enough seats,” Edgewood Pastor Brian Bill said.

Bill also said that while the church will also have a virtual option, he understands that it isn’t the most optimal.

“Livestream is ok, but somebody kind of said it to me, it’s like fast food right? It tastes good, but you can’t have it all the time,” Bill said.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan McCalester will be laid to rest this week.
Visitation to be held for 16-year-old fatally shot in Rock Island
Large police presence seen in Davenport Monday night
Man on motorized bicycle dies after crash in Davenport
Darvion Jawar Lard, 21, is wanted on one count of first-degree murder, police said in a media...
Warrant issued for man wanted in shooting death of 16-year-old in Rock Island
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office say the traffic stop resulted in the...
Henderson County deputies arrest woman following traffic stop

Latest News

First Alert Day 12-24 through 12-25 for Extreme Cold!
First Alert Day for Thursday 12/24 through Friday 12/25 for extreme cold and low wind chills
Galesburg PD, Knox Co. Circuit Clerk are offering amnesty for those with arrest warrants over...
Galesburg PD changing process for those with warrants for “petty offenses”, other offenses
In their meeting on Tuesday, the Quad City Coalition outlined the current status of vaccines...
QC Coalition asks for patience from public; vaccines are very limited
Quad Cities Coalition asks for patience with vaccine distribution
QC Coalition Vaccine Rollout