QC Coalition asks for patience from public; vaccines are very limited

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Health officials from the Quad Cities Covid-19 Coalition discussed the rollout of vaccines in the QCA Tuesday, and asked for patience from the public concerning the speed they are distributed.

“Both of our health departments and our partner hospital systems have heard from many members of the general public wanting to get in line for the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available,” said Rock Island County Public Health Administrator Nita Ludwig. “We are extremely happy to hear that members of our community are planning ahead to get the vaccine when it’s their turn. However, we have received very limited amounts of vaccines in the Quad Cities and we are still in just the beginning phases of vaccinating the first priority group, our frontline healthcare workers. We ask the community for your patience as this vaccination campaign continues.”

The Coalition also provided a list of things to remember regarding the Covid-19 vaccines:

Provided by Nita Ludwig, administrator, Rock Island County Health Department.

Expect to continue receiving only limited amounts of vaccines in the upcoming weeks. Supply won’t significantly increase until later in 2021.

Vaccines can only be given to those in the priority group identified by the federal and state advisory groups.

We don’t yet know who will get the vaccine next after healthcare workers. We have broad information about who is recommended to go next, but the order in which that takes place has not yet been decided.

As of right now, there is no list you need to be on as a member of the general public.

You do NOT need to call your doctor, the local hospitals, or the health departments to sign up to get the vaccine or find out more. We promise – we will let you know when it’s your turn.

You DO need to be patient. We cannot reserve vaccines for anyone and we cannot give you an exact date when it will be available to you. However, we are working hard to get plans in place so that we can vaccinate as many as we can as more vaccine is available.

You DO need to watch local news, QC Coalition websites, and QC Coalition social media pages for more information. We promise to share more when it is available.

Director of the Scott County Health Department, Edward Rivers, also reminded members of the community to continue to wear masks, social distance, and wash hands. Rivers also asked to consider not gathering with families you do not share a home with for the holiday to mitigate spread. If you must gather, Rivers says, to keep them small, wear a mask, and do not eat with people you do not share a household with.

