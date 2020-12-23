QCA businesses open for last minute Christmas shopping

Quad Cities (KWQC) - It may be too late to shop online for those last minute Christmas gifts and you may run the risk of having shipments delivered late.

So if your looking to avoid the anxiety of online shopping, here are a few local businesses that will be open Christmas Eve.

In the Village of East Davenport area: Mary’s Diamonds and Jewelry will be open the day before Christmas Eve from 10am-6pm and on Christmas Eve 10-3pm, they have items starting at $49.

Crafted QC in Davenport is open the day before Christmas from 10:30am-6pm and Christmas Eve 10:30am-3pm, they offer hand crafted goods.

Brick and Motor Boutique in Rock Island offers many different clothing items. They will be open the day before Christmas Eve from 3:30-6:30pm and if you stop by you can get 15% off your entire order. Brick and Motor Boutique is also open Saturday with a day after Christmas sale.

Splash in Moline has all your bath and shower needs, they will be open the day before Christmas Eve from 10am-4pm.

Owner Christiana Headley of Splash says there are still a few Christmas themed items left in her store for purchase.

“Everyone can relate to this 2020, would not recommend, one star, so we have some great little gift items like that, our hot items this year have been, shower bombs which are aromatherapy in the shower, we do still have- this has been a big seller, our elf poop soap, so we do still have a few of those left,” said Headley.

Headley says she also has personalized gift baskets ranging from $20-$100.

Headley goes on to mention challenges for her business during tier 3 mitigation in Illinois but if customers adhere to safety measures and continue to shop local it really helps her business and the community.

She says shopping local helps keep revenue in the community.

Plus its important to support small business owners and their employees during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Headley says shopping local will always have unmatched customer service compared to shopping online.

“Shopping online can add a whole other level of stress to your life, if you waiting for orders to come in, did they go through did I get charged, did my card number get stolen, it just adds a lot more stress to your life, so shopping local you can stop down to one of your local shops, your going to get superior service from any of the small businesses in the Quad Cities,” said Headley.

So here’s some more information for those online last minute shoppers.

December 23, 2020 is the last day for one-day shipping for Amazon, UPS and FedEx.

December 24, 2020 is the last day for same-day shipping for FedEx and UPS.

Retail experts say shipping delays are expected due to a high demand for online shopping.

