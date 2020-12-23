SCAM ALERT: Moline Police warn of scams targeting elderly

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police want you to be aware of the tactics scammers use. According to a Facebook post on the Moline Police Department’s page, officers are receiving reports of citizens falling victim to scams and losing large amounts of money. The department says phone and internet scams often target the elderly and officers want you to remind your older loved ones how to stay safe.

Moline Police are offering several tips on how scams typically work.

First, the department says the Internal Revenue Service will never call you unless you first called the IRS. Likewise, the IRS will never ask you to pay back taxes by preloading a gift card and giving those numbers over the phone.

Another tip, police officers will never call you if you have an outstanding warrant for your arrest. The department says officers typically just show up at your home. Likewise, officers will never ask you to preload a gift card to take care of an arrest warrant.

The department also says while your caller ID may show the police department’s name and number, that does not mean it’s actually an officer on the other line. Scammers can easily spoof numbers with different apps. If you receive a call and feel like something is not right, you can always hang up and call the actual organization of which the caller said he or she was with.

Unfortunately, Moline Police say they often receive calls from people who lost money to scammers and there is not a lot the department can do. Police say scammers often transfer the stolen money to accounts out of the country, which limits the scope of the department’s investigation.

