Advertisement

SCAM ALERT: Moline Police warn of scams targeting elderly

Police are reporting an increase of people falling victim to scams.
Scam Alert
Scam Alert(KVLY)
By Jenna Jackson
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police want you to be aware of the tactics scammers use. According to a Facebook post on the Moline Police Department’s page, officers are receiving reports of citizens falling victim to scams and losing large amounts of money. The department says phone and internet scams often target the elderly and officers want you to remind your older loved ones how to stay safe.

Moline Police are offering several tips on how scams typically work.

First, the department says the Internal Revenue Service will never call you unless you first called the IRS. Likewise, the IRS will never ask you to pay back taxes by preloading a gift card and giving those numbers over the phone.

Another tip, police officers will never call you if you have an outstanding warrant for your arrest. The department says officers typically just show up at your home. Likewise, officers will never ask you to preload a gift card to take care of an arrest warrant.

The department also says while your caller ID may show the police department’s name and number, that does not mean it’s actually an officer on the other line. Scammers can easily spoof numbers with different apps. If you receive a call and feel like something is not right, you can always hang up and call the actual organization of which the caller said he or she was with.

Unfortunately, Moline Police say they often receive calls from people who lost money to scammers and there is not a lot the department can do. Police say scammers often transfer the stolen money to accounts out of the country, which limits the scope of the department’s investigation.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan McCalester will be laid to rest this week.
Visitation to be held for 16-year-old fatally shot in Rock Island
Large police presence seen in Davenport Monday night
Man on motorized bicycle dies after crash in Davenport
Darvion Jawar Lard, 21, is wanted on one count of first-degree murder, police said in a media...
Warrant issued for man wanted in shooting death of 16-year-old in Rock Island
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office say the traffic stop resulted in the...
Henderson County deputies arrest woman following traffic stop

Latest News

Lee County Jail inmate dies same day she turns herself in
DeWitt police are searching for a group of at least five people who have committed a string of...
DeWitt police searching for suspects after string of burglaries
Daily update of of state and local coronavirus cases and deaths.
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
(Source: AP)
Iowa reports nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases, more deaths
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Galesburg officials approve additional $250K for COVID Small Business Relief Program