Waterloo police warn drivers of nails in several intersections

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWQC) - The Waterloo Police Department shared a post on Facebook saying they have received several reports of nails in multiple intersections in town.

Police ask you to drive with caution while they address the hazard.

The police department also asks you report any additional locations or information regarding the incident by calling Dispatch at (319) 291-2515.

