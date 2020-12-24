Bitter cold temps, chilly today

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY FOR EXTREME COLD THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON*** The cold air has arrived, and temperatures are 30-35 degrees cooler than this time yesterday. Wind chills are near or below zero, and that will continue through the rest of Christmas Eve and Christmas morning. Highs today will only be into the teens, with winds breezy at 10-20 mph coming from the northwest. Christmas morning lows are going to be in the single digits for most of the area and by the afternoon highs will be in the 20s. Winds will be under 10 mph by Christmas afternoon, so it will feel like the teens. During the weekend highs will be well into the 30s and low 40s. By Sunday rain and snow chances arrive with the next cold front.

TODAY: Breezy, cold. Feeling below zero. High: 15°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Winds dying down. Feeling below zero. Low: 5°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

CHRISTMAS: Cold, breezy. Feeling near or below zero all day. High: 25°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

