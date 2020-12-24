Blood center projects major decline in holiday donations

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This year, the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is projecting a 30-percent drop in donations over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The blood center held its traditional pre-Christmas blood drive Wednesday at NorthPark Mall in Davenport. It’s held annually with support from local high schools.

Of course, it was a little different this year due to the pandemic. But the blood center said it’s as important as ever that people still sign-up and show up.

“It’s so important for us to keep collection numbers strong because hospitals don’t close,” said Kirby Winn, Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. “Patient care doesn’t stop, will not end on Christmas Day or New Year’s or any other reason. So, we appreciate the blood donors who make it possible for us to keep blood on the shelves ready to go at a moment’s notice.”

On Wednesday, the blood center also provided donors with a voucher to redeem for their choice of a donor t-shirt or a $10 gift card.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.