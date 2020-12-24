Advertisement

Blood center projects major decline in holiday donations

There’s always a need for donated blood, but the impact of COVID-19 has created a loss of about 30% of scheduled blood drives compared to 2019 and now people are less likely to make their way to blood centers to donate, which is impacting those who are in need of blood to survive.(WSAW)
By Morgan Ottier
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This year, the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is projecting a 30-percent drop in donations over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The blood center held its traditional pre-Christmas blood drive Wednesday at NorthPark Mall in Davenport. It’s held annually with support from local high schools.

Of course, it was a little different this year due to the pandemic. But the blood center said it’s as important as ever that people still sign-up and show up.

“It’s so important for us to keep collection numbers strong because hospitals don’t close,” said Kirby Winn, Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. “Patient care doesn’t stop, will not end on Christmas Day or New Year’s or any other reason. So, we appreciate the blood donors who make it possible for us to keep blood on the shelves ready to go at a moment’s notice.”

On Wednesday, the blood center also provided donors with a voucher to redeem for their choice of a donor t-shirt or a $10 gift card.

