Cold for Christmas Eve

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - If you’ve been outside, you’ve noticed it is COLD.

In fact, as of 8 AM temperatures are near 35-45 degrees colder than this time yesterday.

Temperatures Thursday morning are more than 30 degrees cooler than Wednesday morning. (kwqc)

Low temperatures fell into the single digits for most areas this morning, and there will not be much warming by the afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the teens for the afternoon with wind chills below zero. (kwqc)

Temperatures will only rise to the teens and with breezy conditions it will feel below zero for the entire day.

Christmas will have improving conditions. After the morning in the single digits and wind chills below zero, highs will be in the 20s and feel like the teens.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.