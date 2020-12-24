First Alert Day now through Friday for extreme cold, low wind chills

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - After breaking record warm temperatures Wednesday, Arctic air entered the picture and dropped our temperatures to the singles digits overnight! A First Alert Day continues through Friday until 6pm. This will be the Quad Cities first bout with Arctic air. Winds are breezy Thursday at 10-20 mph, helping wind chills to fall below zero through the day.

Christmas Day will begin in the single digits and feel below zero. There will be improving conditions into the afternoon with lighter winds, temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. This cold snap won’t last too long, as we head into the 30s and 40s for highs this weekend.

If you have any shopping to do on Thursday or traveling for Christmas it is advised that you put some winter weather survival gear in you car in case you encounter trouble and have to make it through the harsh cold.

First Alert Day 12-24 through 12-25 for Extreme Cold! (em)

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

