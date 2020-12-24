Muscatine community and first responders step up to sleep in Salvation Army kettle

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -

After spending a few nights sleeping and raising money in the giant Salvation Army kettle outside the Muscatine Hy-Vee, the man in the can had to go home.

“So my wife calls and she says, “Honey, I’m not feeling good, the kids are sick. It’s not COVID but I need you home,’” says Lt. Greg Bock with the Salvation Army.

Bock took to social media to find someone to take his place.

Within minutes, first responders, business owners, and community members stepped up including the fire, sheriff, and police departments.

They say taking turns sleeping in the cold kettle is a way to give back.

“Besides protecting them we also want to support them. It’s just another way to show that we are out here and you can come talk to us not just in a bad situation but a good situation as well,” says Jacob McCleary with the Muscatine Sheriff’s office.

“It’s nice to be a part of such a great community. We have a lot of important people in this community who like to give back,” says Lt. Nick Doy.

John Hesseling with the Muscatine police department is sleeping in the kettle on the coldest night so far and says he wanted to help in any way he could.

“I believe in the mission of the Salvation Army so I just want to provide the support that I can,” Hesseling says.

The first responders have also raised 20,000 dollars for the Salvation Army in their virtual red kettle. Bock says he’s grateful for the response.

“It blew me away really. I was on this video like, ‘Hey help me out I need help here’ and as I’m doing it real time comments were coming in and they were going, ‘Hey I’ll do it, I’ll do it.’ They caught the vision of the Salvation Army early on. They caught the passion that I have too so it was a good feeling to know that when I needed help and sounded the alarm for help, the first responders did what they do best and they responded to my call for help,” Bock says.

If you would like to donate to the Salvation Army of Muscatine County, visit the organization’s website here.

