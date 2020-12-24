Previously closed Moline roadways around I-74 bridge now open
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Welcome traffic changes are taking place in downtown Moline.
Both 7th Ave. and 19th St. are now open, per the I-74 Bridge’s Facebook page. The page outlined the following changes to take place in traffic flow in the area surrounding I-74 bridge:
- The intersection of 19th Street and 7th Avenue is open
- Northbound 19th Street is open
- 7th Avenue is open to traffic, however, eastbound is reduced to one lane
- The new eastbound I-74 on-ramp at 7th Avenue is open
