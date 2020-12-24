Advertisement

Previously closed Moline roadways around I-74 bridge now open

The eastbound ramp on 7th Ave. is also open.
The eastbound ramp on 7th Ave. is also open.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Welcome traffic changes are taking place in downtown Moline.

Both 7th Ave. and 19th St. are now open, per the I-74 Bridge’s Facebook page. The page outlined the following changes to take place in traffic flow in the area surrounding I-74 bridge:

  • The intersection of 19th Street and 7th Avenue is open
  • Northbound 19th Street is open
  • 7th Avenue is open to traffic, however, eastbound is reduced to one lane
  • The new eastbound I-74 on-ramp at 7th Avenue is open

