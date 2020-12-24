Previously closed Moline roadways around I-74 bridge now open

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Welcome traffic changes are taking place in downtown Moline.

Both 7th Ave. and 19th St. are now open, per the I-74 Bridge’s Facebook page. The page outlined the following changes to take place in traffic flow in the area surrounding I-74 bridge:

The intersection of 19th Street and 7th Avenue is open

Northbound 19th Street is open

7th Avenue is open to traffic, however, eastbound is reduced to one lane

The new eastbound I-74 on-ramp at 7th Avenue is open

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.