Shelters readying for colder weather and increased numbers

Temps and COVID have caused Humility Homes and Services to see an increase in people looking for shelter.
By Kevin Kohr
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Winter is here and that means shelters are preparing to see an increased number of people seeking a warm place to stay for the night.

Humility Homes and Services says that they have already experienced a higher number of people, partially because of the COVID19 pandemic. The pandemic is also causing the shelter to have to limit it’s capacity at the West 5th Street facility. The shelter does not turn anyone away if they need a warm place to stay and has been using a few local hotels to help with the overflow.

If you would like to help Humility Homes and Services, you can make a monetary donation or they are always in need of items like blankets, hygiene products, coffee, and day to day essentials you may have in your own home.

Nearly 40% of the people who use Humility’s services end up in permanent housing, well above the average for shelters in the state of Iowa.

