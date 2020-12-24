Two kids from Silvis capture NFL attention from viral catch video

SILVIS, Illinois (KWQC) - Zach Darras (13) and Carter Ramsey (12) are two young boys who love to play sports. When they decided to post their first Tik Tok video they had no idea how much it was going to blow up. It was a slow motion toss and catch of the pigskin in the backyard with Zach making a one handed Odell Beckham Jr like catch.

“We were just playing catch one day and we thought it would look cool in slow motion and we set the phone up and posted it on Tik Tok.” said Darras. That post now has over 50 million views and their Tik Tok page has over 2.3 million followers. Their videos have caught the attention of the NFL, NFL teams and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers who dubbed himself in a duet video with the boys.

“It’s a little nerve racking I think the first two days that you’re went crazy I didn’t sleep very well. Just a lot of try not to read the comments or if you start to read one and it’s bad you just keep flipping because mama bear comes out you know... But it’s been a great experience and the kids are really humble about it... and we’re just along for the ride” said Sunshine Ramsey, Carters mom.

Zach and Carters videos were seen on NFL commercials throughout the week, which has resulted in them partnering up with the league to use their videos. “They got to sign their first contract with the NFL which is so funny to say.. Everyday is something new and we’re just grateful for any opportunity that does come.” Said Carters mom.

The boys fathers handle their Tik Tok accounts and get the final word on what they can post. When Zach and Carter make a video, they send it to both fathers and await approval before posting it but all the creativity is on the boys.

We just come up with the ideas sitting in the backyard and we just think real hard.” said Zach. They go outside and play almost everyday and some catch videos take longer to make than others. Going by the name “footballbros” they’re a perfect example of what it truly feels like to be a kid going outside to play again.

You can follow them on Tik Tok @footballbros

