Cold temps and chills Christmas Day

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) -***FIRST ALERT DAY FOR EXTREME COLD THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON***

Christmas morning wind chills will range from 0 to -15! Christmas Day brings highs in the 20s and a bit less wind later on so at 6pm the First Alert Day will expire.

Thankfully, the bitter cold won’t last long! Temps will head well into the 30s to near 40 for the weekend. After Saturday sun there will be a slight chance for rain

and/or snow in very light amounts Sunday. There are already signs of a more significant winter storm toward the middle of next week to finish off 2020. It figures!

CHRISTMAS: MOSTLY SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. CHILLS: 10 TO -5. 23°. WIND: NW/SW - 10

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & MILDER. HIGH: 38°

