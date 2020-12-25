Cold temps and chilly for Christmas Day

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY FOR EXTREME COLD THROUGH 6 PM*** Christmas morning had temperatures in the single digits with sub-zero wind chills. Conditions will improve by later this afternoon, so the FIRST ALERT DAY will expire at 6 PM. Sunshine will continue through the day with light winds. Warmer temperatures are going to be present with teens by noon and low 20s later in the afternoon. By the early afternoon wind chills will warm above zero and be around 5-15 when highs in the 20s occur. The weekend will be more favorable than the past few days with morning temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s and highs in the 30s and 40s. There is a small chance for rain/snow Sunday, but we’re looking ahead at the next major event right before the New Year. Snow chances into Tuesday and Wednesday are looking favorable, but the track may change the timing and overall amounts.

CHRISTMAS: Sunny, wind chills above zero. High: 24°. Wind: W/SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Light winds. Low: 18°. Wind: NW 0-5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 37°. Wind: NW 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.