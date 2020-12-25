Advertisement

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch sold to billionaire

It went for $22 million
The Wall Street Journal reports the property was sold for $22 million.
The Wall Street Journal reports the property was sold for $22 million.(Source: KTLA, KEYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in California has found a new owner in billionaire businessman Ron Burkle.

Burkle views the 2,700-acre property in Los Olivos, near Santa Barbara, as a land banking opportunity, his spokesman said Thursday in an email.

The Wall Street Journal reports the property was sold for $22 million to Burkle, an associate of the late pop star and co-founder of the investment firm Yucaipa Companies.

The asking price of the property was $100 million in 2016 then dropped to $67 million a year later.

In addition to a 12,500 square-foot main residence and a 3,700 square-foot pool house, the property boasts a separate building with a 50-seat movie theater and a dance studio.

Other features on the ranch are a “Disney-style” train station, a fire house and barn.

Burkle’s spokesman said the billionaire had been eyeing Zaca Lake — which adjoins the property — for a new Soho House, a members-only club with locations in Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Toronto. Burkle ultimately decided the location was too remote and expensive for a club.

Burkle is the controlling shareholder of Soho House.

After Burkle saw the property from the air, he put in an offer to purchase.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

kids
Two kids from Silvis capture NFL attention from viral catch video
Lee County Jail inmate dies same day she turns herself in
FAD Xmas
First Alert Day now through Friday for extreme cold, low wind chills
The eastbound ramp on 7th Ave. is also open.
Previously closed Moline roadways around I-74 bridge now open
DeWitt police are searching for a group of at least five people who have committed a string of...
DeWitt police searching for suspects after string of burglaries

Latest News

@POTUS & I send our warmest wishes to all as we celebrate #Christmas. May the love we share...
Trump golfs in Florida as COVID relief hangs in the balance
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI investigates Nashville explosion
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Police: Warning blared from RV before Nashville explosion
A cleaner sweeps the pavement front of 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020....
A pandemic Christmas: Services move online, people stay home