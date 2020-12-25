Advertisement

Monmouth College students use pandemic as research opportunity

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) - While students are dealing with living and going to school in a pandemic, a few Monmouth College students turned COVID19 into their senior capstone research project.

Galesburg natives, Abby Haslem and Alison Bowman studied the psychological effects of dealing with the coronavirus. Haslem focused on the impact social distancing has on the mental state of students, while Bowman focused on alcohol use of those dealing with the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee County Jail inmate dies same day she turns herself in
kids
Two kids from Silvis capture NFL attention from viral catch video
First Alert Day 12-24 through 12-25 for Extreme Cold!
First Alert Day for Thursday through Friday for extreme cold, low wind chills
Sarah Lewis, 34, was due to have her fourth child on Christmas before police say she was...
Husband kills pregnant wife days before her due date in NC murder-suicide
DeWitt police are searching for a group of at least five people who have committed a string of...
DeWitt police searching for suspects after string of burglaries

Latest News

Monmouth College
Monmouth College students use pandemic as research opportunity
First alert day 12-24/25
First Alert Day now through Friday for extreme cold, low wind chills
Santa delivers early Christmas presents to QC kids
Santa delivers early Christmas presents to QC kids
Santa delivers early Christmas presents to QC kids
Santa delivers early Christmas presents to QC kids