Monmouth College students use pandemic as research opportunity

MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) - While students are dealing with living and going to school in a pandemic, a few Monmouth College students turned COVID19 into their senior capstone research project.

Galesburg natives, Abby Haslem and Alison Bowman studied the psychological effects of dealing with the coronavirus. Haslem focused on the impact social distancing has on the mental state of students, while Bowman focused on alcohol use of those dealing with the pandemic.

