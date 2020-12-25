Review of cooler Christmas Eve, Christmas

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Thanks to arctic air reaching our area, Christmas Eve was COLD.

Air from the Arctic led to a major cooldown with the area seeing a temperature drop on Christmas Eve near 35-45 degrees from the day before. (kwqc)

CHRISTMAS EVE

On Christmas Eve highs were not able to break out of the teens for many areas. The last time highs were in the teens was near the middle of February!

It has been over 10 months since temperatures peaked in the teens for the day.

CHRISTMAS

Temperatures are going to slowly rebound through the day on Christmas. For Christmas afternoon the QCA is finally out of sub-zero wind chills. Temperatures will be reaching the 20s with wind chills at 5-15 degrees above zero.

Christmas in the Quad Cities last year was much warmer than this year.

To compare this Christmas to 2019, last year was warmer! The last time there was a White Christmas was in 2017 when the snow depth was at 2 inches.

Temperatures will be warmer this weekend with highs in the 30s and 40s.

