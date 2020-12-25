Review of cooler Christmas Eve, Christmas
Sub-zero wind chills went on from Christmas Eve through late morning Christmas
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Thanks to arctic air reaching our area, Christmas Eve was COLD.
CHRISTMAS EVE
On Christmas Eve highs were not able to break out of the teens for many areas. The last time highs were in the teens was near the middle of February!
CHRISTMAS
Temperatures are going to slowly rebound through the day on Christmas. For Christmas afternoon the QCA is finally out of sub-zero wind chills. Temperatures will be reaching the 20s with wind chills at 5-15 degrees above zero.
To compare this Christmas to 2019, last year was warmer! The last time there was a White Christmas was in 2017 when the snow depth was at 2 inches.
Temperatures will be warmer this weekend with highs in the 30s and 40s.
