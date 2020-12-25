Santa delivers early Christmas presents to QC kids

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) -

T’was the day before Christmas and all through the Quad Cities, Santa was delivering the first presents of Christmas.

All through the streets he went, safely delivering treats and packages to children, adults, and healthcare workers.

You may have seen this Claus before, the other 364 days a year he’s a mail carrier delivering packages for the postal service in Davenport. Mark Johnson (Santa) says he loves dressing up every year.

This Christmas Eve he traded in his postal truck for a sleigh and delivered presents to kids on his normal mail route and around the Quad Cities.

Santa says his favorite part of giving gifts is seeing the kid’s reactions.

“Just seeing the kids lights up. You know when you walk up their eyes sparkle and they get the excitement so that’s the main thing right there,” he says. “When you walk up and you give a package and you see the kids running around and they are excited, it just warms your heart up a little bit,” says Santa.

For this Santa Claus, it’s his mother’s memory that keeps him going.

“She gave all the time no matter what it was. If it was her last five dollars she would give and she did a lot of things for a lot of people and I just want to keep that tradition going,” Santa says.

