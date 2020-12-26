3 deaths and 182 cases of COVID-19 reported since Christmas Eve in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reports 3 deaths and 182 cases since Thursday, December 24th. The total number of cases due to the Coronavirus now stands at 10,513.

On Saturday, December 26th, the Rock Island County Health Department reported one additional death and 63 new cases of COVID-19. A man in his 70s who had been hospitalized brings the death toll to 231. There are 50 people hospitalized in the county due to COVID-19.

On Friday, December 25th, the Rock Island County Health Department reported 56 additional cases of COVID-19. The death toll remained at 230.

On Thursday, December 24th, the Rock Island County Health Department reported 2 additional deaths and 63 new cases of COVID-19. A woman in her 90s who was in long-term care and a man in his 70s who had previously been hospitalized increased the county’s death toll to 230.

The additional cases of COVID-19 reported by health officials from December 24-26:

December 26th:

1 man in his 90s

2 men in their 80s

1 man in his 70s

1 man in his 60s

4 men in their 50s

1 man in his 40s

1 man in his 30s

4 men in their 20s

1 boy in his teens

4 boys younger than 13

4 women in their 90s

7 women in their 80s

1 woman in her 70s

5 women in their 60s

4 women in their 50s

6 women in their 40s

4 women in their 30s

6 women in their 20s

5 girls in their teens

1 girl younger than 13

December 25th:

2 men in their 80s

A man in his 70s

3 men in their 60s

3 men in their 50s

1 man in their 40s

4 men in their 30s

3 men in their 20s

2 men in their teens

A boy in his teens

A boy younger than 10

A woman in her 100s

6 women in their 90s

7 women in their 80s

4 women in their 70s

1 woman in her 60s

4 women in their 50s

1 woman in her 40s

4 women in their 30s

1 woman in her 20s

2 women in their teens

2 girls in their teens

3 girls younger than 13

December 24th:

A man in his 90s

4 men in their 80s

A man in his 70s

2 men in their 60s

4 men in their 50s

3 men in their 40s

8 men in their 30s

3 men in their 20s

A man in his teens

A boy younger than 10

A male infant younger than 1

A woman in her 100s

3 women in their 90s

4 women in their 80s

2 women in their 70s

2 women in their 60s

4 women in their 50s

3 women in their 40s

5 women in their 30s

2 women in their 20s

3 girls in their teens

5 girls younger than 13

