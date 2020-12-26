Cat returns home for first time in years just in time for Christmas

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Des Moines Register reports that a cat named Lottie went missing five years ago has been reunited with its Des Moines owner has been returned.

37-year-old Kara Hanlon figured the cat had died until she got a letter in the mail saying otherwise. The Animal Rescue League’s animal control division had picked up Lottie and identified him by scanning his microchip.

Hanlon got Lottie back Monday. Hanlon described it as a “Christmas miracle,” noting that the last picture she snapped of the cat was taken in 2015 while he sat in a Christmas gift bag.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.