Advertisement

Cat returns home for first time in years just in time for Christmas

The last photo the owner had of the cat was from Christmas time five years ago
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Des Moines Register reports that a cat named Lottie went missing five years ago has been reunited with its Des Moines owner has been returned.

37-year-old Kara Hanlon figured the cat had died until she got a letter in the mail saying otherwise. The Animal Rescue League’s animal control division had picked up Lottie and identified him by scanning his microchip.

Hanlon got Lottie back Monday. Hanlon described it as a “Christmas miracle,” noting that the last picture she snapped of the cat was taken in 2015 while he sat in a Christmas gift bag.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
kids
Two kids from Silvis capture NFL attention from viral catch video
Lee County Jail inmate dies same day she turns herself in
FAD Xmas
First Alert Day now through Friday for extreme cold, low wind chills
Santa delivers early Christmas presents to QC kids
Santa delivers early Christmas presents to QC kids

Latest News

Sunny skies and not as cold today. Highs in the 30's to near 40°.
Your First Alert Forecast
File image
Geneseo fire responds to fatal Christmas night fire
QC movie-goers geared up to see the new Wonder Woman movie, some in the theater for the first...
Local movie-goers head to theaters for the first time in months for WW84
Some say they haven't gone to the movies since the beginning of the pandemic.
Local movie-goers head to theaters for the first time in months for WW84