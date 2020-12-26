Geneseo fire responds to fatal Christmas night fire

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - The Geneseo Fire Department said one person is dead following a house fire.

The Geneseo Fire Dept., Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Geneseo Police Dept. said they responded to the fire around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of East Pine and Iowa Street. Officials said they found a person lying on the floor when they arrived with smoke coming from the roof of the building.

The department said two other attached residencies were damaged from the smoke.

Officials said the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.