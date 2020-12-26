Illinois officials report 5,742 new coronavirus cases Saturday, 156 more deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 5,742 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Saturday, including 156 additional deaths.

IDPH has reported a total of 930,849 cases in the state since the pandemic began, including 15,799 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 98,958 tests for a total of 12,881,940.

As of Saturday, 23% of Illinois 3,278 ICU beds remain available, 928 people are currently hospitalized with the virus and 538 are on ventilators.

The recovery rate in the state remains at 98%.

