Rock Island Police say Christmas day armed robbery under investigation

They say the robbery happened around 6:45 pm Christmas day
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police said an armed robbery happened on 6:45 p.m. Christmas day.

Police said the robbery took place on 11th St. between 29th and 31st Ave. Officials said a subject pulled up to a closed business when two suspects approached the subject and stole a cell phone.

RIPD said an investigation is ongoing,

