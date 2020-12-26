Rock Island Police say Christmas day armed robbery under investigation

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police said an armed robbery happened on 6:45 p.m. Christmas day.

Police said the robbery took place on 11th St. between 29th and 31st Ave. Officials said a subject pulled up to a closed business when two suspects approached the subject and stole a cell phone.

RIPD said an investigation is ongoing,

