Davenport Police investigating Saturday shooting that caused injury

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one person with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Saturday on Grand Ave. just outside of Deja Vu Gentleman’s Club.

Officers said multiple shell casings at the scene where they found the injured person.

DPD said no arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.