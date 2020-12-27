Advertisement

East Moline Fire Department responds to apartment fire

apartment fire
apartment fire(wcax)
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Fox Pointe Apartments in the 4700 block of 7th Street around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Fire officials say the fire was difficult to reach because the fire was within the apartment walls, possibly due to the wiring.

They say the fire then went up into the attic space, reaching various apartments.

Firefighters were able to open the wall and get most of the fire out that way. They then went onto the roof of the apartment and had to cut a hole to reach the rest of the fire.

No injuries were reported. The residents are currently displaced.

An investigation is ongoing. We’ll have more updates on-air and online.

