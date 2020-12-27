Advertisement

Mild start Sunday

Rain/snow by the afternoon
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - There will be increasing clouds overnight which will allow some heat to stick around! That makes morning temperatures warmer than Saturday morning lows that were all in the teens.

With heavy cloud cover there will be warmer temperatures in the morning in the 20s.
Mostly cloudy skies will continue through the day, however temperatures will be warmer than Saturday in the afternoon as well.

There will be a difference in high temperatures from the northwest compared to the southeast because a cold front will move through during the prime heating hours. Therefore areas to the north will not break the 30s while to the south temperatures will be well into the 40s!

Tomorrow the highs will depend on where you are when the cold front moves through.
Into the afternoon as the cold front moves through there will be rain and snow coming from the west which will transition to snow showers by the evening.

The snowfall Sunday will be heaviest to the north, reaching a little over an inch.
Although skies were clear overnight into Monday it will still be cooler with highs nearing 30 degrees.

