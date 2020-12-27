TransPerfect Music City Bowl cancelled due to Mizzou COVID cases

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCRG) - The Hawkeyes’ 2020 season has come to an end after it was announced on Sunday that the TransPerfect Music City Bowl game, scheduled for Wednesday in Nashville, has been cancelled.

Due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests among players, coaches and staff, Mizzou announced on Sunday their football program is pausing all team activities through January 2nd and will not participate in Wednesday’s game against University of Iowa.

“Since concluding our regular season and conducting four rounds of tests over the last eight days, we have seen a significant increase in positive COVID-19 tests among our student-athletes, coaches and staff, and after consulting with local health officials, our team physicians and MU Health’s Dr. Steve Whitt, who is our representative on the SEC Medical Task Force, we unfortunately must pause all football team-related activities until at least January 2 to help contain the virus’ spread and ensure the health and well-being of everyone within our program and the community,” said Jim Sterk, Mizzou Athletic Director, in a statement.

“Our student-athletes have been extremely diligent in following all of the SEC’s COVID-19 testing protocols since returning to campus back in the summer, and we are incredibly proud of their efforts to play every regular-season game this fall, as well as the success they have had on the field against a 10-game all-SEC schedule that included five games against nationally-ranked opponents, and in the classroom during the fall semester,” Sterk added. “However, this eight-day uptick within our program is significant and has made it impossible for us to play in the bowl game, which I know comes as a disappointment to our student-athletes, coaches and fans, who were excited about the opportunity to play a great Iowa team in Nashville.”

“We are extremely disappointed to have our season end today,” said Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz in a statement. “This is a remarkable group of players and men, and it has been an honor to coach them. This has been a very special team. We have overcome several challenges together during a season like no other. I am incredibly proud of this entire team and saddened that we will not have one more chance to get out and compete together. Finally, I want to thank everyone within our program, players and parents, coaching staff and medical staff, and our fans for their support throughout this season.”

“Health and safety remains at the core of every decision this season, and we’ve always known something like this was a possibility,” said Iowa Athletics Director Gary Barta in a statement. “I am disappointed for our student-athletes not being able to play in a bowl game, yet so proud of their focus and sacrifice throughout the year. 2020 will certainly be a season to remember.”

Story is developing.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.