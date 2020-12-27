Advertisement

Multiple people killed, injured following Saturday night two-car crash on I-80

The crash happened near Walcott near mile marker 285
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to Iowa State Patrol, two people are dead and one person is injured following a two-car crash on I-80 Westbound near Walcott.

ISP said at 11:25 p.m. Saturday night, a 1999 Chrysler Concorde was driving the wrong way on I-80 Westbound when it struck a 2020 Infiniti QX60 head-on. Medforce was on the scene along with Walcott Police, Buffalo Police, and Scott County Sheriff.

State Patrol said the accident is still under investigation and the injured person was transported to a local hospital.

