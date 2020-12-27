Advertisement

Multiple people seriously injured following early morning Rock Island crash

Three men in total were injured early Sunday morning
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department said two men are experiencing life-threatening injuries following an early morning crash Sunday. Police say a third person in the vehicle suffered only minor injuries.

RIPD said that around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning, three men were in a car traveling on 4th avenue when the vehicle “failed to negotiate the turn onto 44th Street” and crashed. Police have not released the names of those involved but said the two people with life-threatening injuries are both from Moline and are 21 and 22 years old, meanwhile, the third person that had minor injuries is a 21-year-old man from Rock Island.

Officials said the two men with life-threatening injuries were flown to Iowa City.

RIPD said it is investigating the crash and that the department has not issued any citations at this time, although police said “alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash.”

