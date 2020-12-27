Rain & Snow Chances This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A weak system passing through the region will bring a chance for precipitation to the viewing area, with rain chances in our southern counties, to light snow north. We could see light accumulations of around 1″ along and north of Highway 20, with a half inch to a dusting further south. That snow should come to an end by evening, followed by decreasing cloudiness overnight. We’re back in the sunshine for Monday, but don’t look for it to last—another, stronger system gets organized over the southwest, moving into Iowa and Illinois by Tuesday. Rain, snow, sleet, or a wintry mix are all possible and will continue through midweek. Still a bit early to determine timing and track, as well as any possible accumulations. We’ll keep you updated.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain and snow by afternoon, changing to snow by late afternoon. High: 47°. Wind: W 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Light snow ending by evening, then decreasing cloudiness. Low: 20°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Cold sunshine. High: 30°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

