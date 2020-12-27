Advertisement

Rain/snow tonight, sunny Monday

A Midweek Winter Storm Is Brewing
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - There will be a wintry mix and snow showers to the west that will track to the northeast over the next few hours. The cold front will drop temperatures quickly and turn any wintry mix to snow showers before it moves out later. Snowfall amounts will be the heaviest north at slightly more than an inch. Clearing skies will make an entrance overnight. After starting temperatures in the low 20s Monday, temperatures will reach near average close to 30 degrees by the afternoon. A strong system will push through from the southwest bringing snow, rain, and sleet to the area from Tuesday through early Thursday. Tuesday night to Wednesday will be the chance for ice, so the Wednesday AM commute will be something to watch and take caution on. The forecast for Tuesday-Thursday still has time to change, so continue checking for the latest.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Low: 22°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, mild. High: 31°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 19°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

police
Multiple people killed, injured following Saturday night two-car crash on I-80
File image
Multiple people seriously injured following early morning Rock Island crash
File image
Geneseo fire responds to fatal Christmas night fire
Rock Island Police say Christmas day armed robbery under investigation
Davenport Police investigating Saturday shooting that caused injury

Latest News

Rain and snow moving in this afternoon--watch out for slippery roads. Highs from the 30's north...
Rain & Snow Chances This Afternoon
Rain and snow moving in this afternoon--watch out for slippery roads. Highs from the 30's north...
Your First Alert Forecast
Cloudy this morning, then rain/snow by afternoon. High: 30's north to near 50 south.
Rain & Snow Chances Sunday
Cloudy this morning, then rain/snow by afternoon. High: 30's north to near 50 south.
Your First Alert Forecast