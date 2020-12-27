Rain/snow tonight, sunny Monday

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - There will be a wintry mix and snow showers to the west that will track to the northeast over the next few hours. The cold front will drop temperatures quickly and turn any wintry mix to snow showers before it moves out later. Snowfall amounts will be the heaviest north at slightly more than an inch. Clearing skies will make an entrance overnight. After starting temperatures in the low 20s Monday, temperatures will reach near average close to 30 degrees by the afternoon. A strong system will push through from the southwest bringing snow, rain, and sleet to the area from Tuesday through early Thursday. Tuesday night to Wednesday will be the chance for ice, so the Wednesday AM commute will be something to watch and take caution on. The forecast for Tuesday-Thursday still has time to change, so continue checking for the latest.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Low: 22°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, mild. High: 31°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 19°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

