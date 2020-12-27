Advertisement

Rock Island sees second armed robbery in 48-hour span

The robbery comes after another armed robbery happened Christmas day
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police said two juvenile victims were robbed by two possible suspects after flashing handguns and demanding all of the victims’ belongings.

Police said the incident happened just past 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of 10th St. and 12th Ave, and the victims’ had two cell phones and keys to a vehicle stolen. RIPD said the suspects fled the scene on foot and were not located, and no one was injured.

This comes after another armed robbery happened on Christmas evening in Rock Island, with the two incidents taking place roughly a mile-and-a-half away from one another.

It is unknown if the two robberies are related.

