Rockford Police: 3 killed, 3 injured, 1 in custody from shooting at bowling alley

ROCKFORD, Ill. (KWQC) - Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea says three people are dead, three are injured and they have one person of interest in custody after an active shooting investigation near Don Carter Lanes Saturday night.

The conditions of the three people injured have not been confirmed. At least two teenagers were shot. Police could not say if the victims were patrons or workers of Don Carter Lanes.

Just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Rockford Police were called to the 4000 block of E. State Street at Don Carter Lanes for a report of shots fired.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area. O’Shea also says the State’s Attorney’s Office is now involved and that no officers fired their weapons.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.